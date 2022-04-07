US – India to hold 2+2 ministerial moot

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will welcome Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar for the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington, D.C., April 11, says a US Department of Defense statement issued on Thursday.

This year’s 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will span the full breadth of the partnership – including defense, science and technology cooperation, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties.

Since its inception in 2018, the 2+2 Ministerial has allowed the United States and India to work toward building an advanced, comprehensive defense partnership that is poised to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Bound by shared values and a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the United States and India will continue to chart an ambitious course in the bilateral defense partnership.

This year’s event will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership in ensuring international peace and security. It will reaffirm our shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The 2+2 Ministerial is an important opportunity to advance our shared objectives across the breadth of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership, including enhancing our people-to-people ties and education cooperation, building diverse, resilient supply chains for critical and emerging technology, scaling up our climate action and public health cooperation, and developing a trade and investment partnership to increase prosperity for working families in both countries.

It is also a chance to highlight the growing Major Defense Partnership between the United States and India. The relationship between the world’s largest democracies is built on a foundation of common values and resilient democratic institutions, and the shared Indo-Pacific interests of a rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds human rights, and expands regional and global peace and prosperity.

Related