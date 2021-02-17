US, Indonesia pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Secretary Blinken affirmed the growing significance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership to the prosperity and security of both nations, and pledged to further strengthen the broad range of our bilateral ties, the US State Department press release mentioned.

During the conversation, dignitaries had discussed the opportunities for increased trade and investment between the United States and Indonesia. Secretary Blinken agreed on the key role of ASEAN-centrality in the Indo-Pacific, and underscored the importance of protecting and preserving a free and open South China Sea, the press release mentioned.

Furthermore, the statement also highlights that the two leaders expressed deep concern over the coup in Burma. Secretary Blinken also thanked Minister Retno for her important work to bring peace to Afghanistan, applauded her leadership as a positive role model for women and girls, and noted that as the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, Indonesia has unique insights that it can offer Afghans in their pursuit of a political settlement.