US informs NATO on Afghanistan: Tough to meet the May 1 deadline for a full withdrawal

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: On Tuesday, Secretary General Stoltenberg commented on NATO alliance saying that We have now a unique opportunity to start a new chapter in the transatlantic relationship and I strongly welcome the Biden administration’s message on rebuilding alliances and strengthening NATO.

Stoltenberg further mentioned that our NATO 2030 initiative is all about because we face great global challenges: Russia’s destabilizing activities, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear proliferation, disruptive technologies, and the rise of China, and the security impact of global warming and climate change.

At the summit, we will set an ambitious transatlantic agenda for the future to reinforce our unity and solidarity and ensure we remain strong both as a military and as a political alliance; to broaden our approach to security by strengthening our resilience, preserving our technological edge, addressing the security impact of climate change and working more together; and to take a more global approach by protecting the rules-based international order, which is being challenged by authoritarian powers like Russia and China, he commented.

On the other hand, Secretary of State Blinken said that this is actually my first visit to the new headquarters my first time at NATO as U.S. Secretary of State.

He commented that United States’ steadfast commitment to that alliance, which has been the cornerstone of peace, prosperity, stability for the transatlantic community, for more than 70 years. We want to revitalize the alliance to make sure it’s as strong and effective against the threats of today as it has been in the past, he said.

Mentioning the agendas he said, a broad agenda, including NATO’s ongoing mission in Afghanistan; our regional security efforts, in particular, a response to Russia’s aggression; and NATO’s 2030 agenda.

We share the Secretary General’s vision of a NATO that has the capabilities to deter and defend against all manner of threats to our collective security, including threats like climate change and cyber attacks, Blinken commented.

Secretary Blinken further added that last week, President Biden noted that it would be tough to meet the May 1 deadline for a full withdrawal, but whatever the United States ends up doing will be informed by the thinking of our NATO allies.

Tactical decisions aside, we are united with our NATO allies in seeking to bring a responsible end to this conflict and to remove our troops from harm’s way just as we are collectively determined to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who could threaten the United States or our allies, he commented.

On the other hand, Secretary General Stoltenberg commented on Afghanistan saying that we have an excellent opportunity to sit down, all 30 allies, and to consult on the way forward in Afghanistan. Because just as Secretary Blinken just stated, we went in together, we have adjusted together, and we when – will leave together when the time is right, he said.

Therefore, we need to consult and to coordinate and make decisions together. And being together at this foreign ministerial meeting is one important part of that process where allies address this very difficult and important issue together as an alliance, Stoltenberg remarked.

European allies and partners from all over the world have been together with the United States in Afghanistan for two decades. More than 100,000 non-U.S. troops have served there and more than 1,000 have paid the ultimate price, he added.

So this is really a demonstration of alliance unity – the first and only time we invoked our collective defense clause, Article Five – and we have seen the commitment from all allies in staying the course in Afghanistan, making sure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists, Stoltenberg commented.

The challenge now is that we have the peace talks. We strongly welcome them. They are fragile, but they are the only path to a lasting political solution in Afghanistan. And therefore, we strongly support and welcome the renewed efforts by the United States, by Secretary Blinken, to create progress, to re-energize the peace talks, because that’s the only way to reach a lasting solution. To achieve that, all parties need to negotiate in good faith. We need to involve also all the actors in the region. And we need to see a reduction of violence, and Taliban needs to stop supporting international terrorists, including al-Qaida, he said.

Secretary of State Blinken expressed his views saying that Nord Stream 2 will also add up in the conversation with his German counterpart saying that President Biden has been very clear in saying that he believes the pipeline is a bad idea; it’s bad for Europe, bad for the United States.

He further remarked that ultimately, it’s in contradiction to the EU’s own energy security goals. It has the potential to undermine the interests of Ukraine, Poland, a number of other close partners or allies.

On this, Stoltenberg commented that tomorrow are expected to endorse, agree, a report on how to strengthen NATO’s efforts to respond to global warming, to climate change.

Climate change is a crisis multiplier. Climate change is making the world a more dangerous place. And therefore, it matters for NATO and therefore, NATO has to address climate change. And that is what we’re going to do in this meeting, he said.

One is to fully understand the link between climate change and security. Melting ice will heat up a geopolitical competition in the High North but also in the Sahel, in many other places where we see increased competition over scarce resources. And therefore, climate change is impacting our security. We need to be the lead organization understanding that link between climate change and security, he commented.

And I believe that when NATO leaders meet at the summit later this year, they will agree a very ambitious agenda also on climate change, he added.