US intends for financial transparency in think tanks

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The Uni-ted States State Department has said that Department of State maintains close ties with the academic community, think tanks, and various external sources of expertise in foreign affairs to advance the interests of the United States.

It also said that US encourages diverse views when doing so. While critiquing the People’s Republic of China and Russia, the official of State Department said that they aim to exert influence over U.S foreign policy and their strategies revolve around lobbying, seeking help of external experts and think tanks.

The U.S State Department said that, “unique role of think tanks in the carrying out of foreign affairs makes transparency regarding foreign funding more important than ever”, said the Secretary of State.

U.S State Department highlighted that, in order to protect the integrity of civil society institutions, think tanks and foreign policy organizations should engage with U.S State Department.

If they aim to engage with U.S state Department, they have to disclose significantly on their websites the funding they receive from foreign governments, including state-owned or state-operated entities.

In addition to this, the Department clarified that the disclosure is not a requirement for engaging with such entities. Depart-ment staff will, however, be mindful of whether disclosure has been made and of specific funding sources that are disclosed when determining whether and how to engage, the official spokesperson informed.

This policy is distinct from disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), 22 U.S.C. 611 et seq.

In conclusion, the statement reads that U.S is working effortlessly to promote free and open dialogues about economic and personal liberty. US is aiming to strengthen and promote, equal citizenship, rule of law, authentic civil society in China and Russia as well.