US intends to provide Taiwan with promised weapons

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States intends to provide Taiwan with all the promised weapons and military equipment necessary, from the point of view of the American side, for its self-defense. This was announced on Tuesday by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“For me, this is a point of focus, ensuring that we do everything we promised in terms of providing Taiwan with the ability to defend itself,” the Pentagon chief said, speaking at a hearing in the US House Armed Services Committee.

Austin was also asked whether the application of sanctions against Russia by the West after the start of a special operation in Ukraine would be a deterrent for Beijing and whether Chinese President Xi Jinping would consider it that way. “Of course, I would [think so]. And I would, of course, believe that he (the leader of the PRC – TASS note) also highly appreciates the economically favorable opportunities available in Western Europe,” said the head of the US military department.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949.

