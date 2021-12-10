US intends to support IMF CCAMTAC project

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The United States intends to support the International Monetary Fund’s Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC).

The CCAMTAC is a new regional capacity development center headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan that supports economic policymaking and institution building in the region.

The CCAMTAC is a collaborative venture between the IMF, development partners, and CCAMTAC member countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Geo-rgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Following delivery to the IMF of a Letter of Intent from the United States Department of the Treasury on October 27, 2021, the United States became a full voting member on the CCAMTAC Steering Committee.

The United States continues to underscore its commitment, through the newest IMF regional technical assistance center, to supporting capacity development that increases transparency and accountability in economic policy making. The United States officially participated on December 7, 2021, as a member of the Steering Committee with the Coordinator of U.S. Assistance to Europe and Eurasia in attendance.