US : Introduction of no-fly zone over Ukraine not considered

BRUSSELS (TASS): NA-TO is not currently considering the issue of introducing a no-fly zone over Ukr-aine. This was announced on Tuesday during an online briefing by US Permanent Representative to NATO Julian Smith.

“Issuing a no-fly zone over Ukraine is not being discussed right now. NATO is not pursuing that goal,” she said. “We don’t want to expand this conflict. We don’t want to expand the context. I think that considering a no-fly zone would take us in the wrong direction.” At the same time, Smith noted the importance of the assistance provided by NATO countries to Ukraine. “Aid comes in many forms. Several of [our] allies provide weapo-ns, some provide humanitarian aid, most of them offer both,” she explained.

The idea of supplying Polish MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine is untenable, Smith said.

“As for Poland, they received a number of requests through their contacts in Kyiv with a clear request to supply Soviet [aircraft] MiGs. We had discussions on this issue. <…> The US said that they consider this option untenable. a number of unresolved issues regarding the mechanics of moving these aircraft from Poland to Ukraine,” she said.

Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that the authorities of the republic are ready to immediately and free of charge send all of their 28 MiG-29 fighters to the Ramstein airbase in Germany and transfer them to the United States.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Washington does not consider acceptable Warsaw’s proposal to transfer military aircraft to Kiev through the United States.

Related