US-Iran rivalry

According to US media, the United States has designated Lebanon and Kuwait based members of an international network of financial facilitators and front companies that operate in support of Hezbollah and Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). According to the US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), these networks have laundered tens of millions of dollars through regional financial systems and conducted currency exchange operations and trade in gold and electronics for the benefit of both Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF. The US government has imposed sanctions against these foreign entities under Executive order 13224. According to the US Treasury, Hezbollah, a Shia Militia group based in Lebanon, uses revenues generated by these networks to fund terrorist activities and to perpetuate instability in Lebanon and throughout the region.

In fact, Hezbollah was created by a Muslim cleric, Sayyed Abbas Al-Musawi, after the Israel invasion of Lebanon during 1980s. The organization was established by the active support of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and is highly influenced by the Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The militant group was the major force who expelled Israel out of Lebanon during the late 1980s. Hezbollah has enjoyed good relations and support from Iran and Bashir-al-Asad regime in Syria over the past years.

Presently, Hezbollah is a political party and has an armed wing namely Islamic Jihad. The Iran backed Hezbollah has gained much power in the country that it is running a parallel government in Lebanon. Recently, Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrullah, has brought the Iranian oil to Lebanon despite US’s sanctions. United States has a mechanism of penalizing its rival governments, organizations, and individuals through a variety of measures including economic and travel restrictions and designations under Untied States human and religious rights, financial or terrorism laws. Such designation or imposition of sanctions against any individual or entity not only abided by the US government but also employed by the US partners and allies and international community at large except US’s rivals. Although Hezbollah does not pose any direct threat to the United States, its ideology and affiliation with Iran seems to be a potential threat by the US for its interests in the region.