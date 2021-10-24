US is dying due to migration problems: Trump

NEW YORK (TASS): The United States is in decline due to the inaction of the incumbent administration on the migration crisis. This opinion was expressed by former US President Donald Trump.

“Our country is dying from the inside, and no one is doing anything to stop it. The first thing to do is to finish building the wall [on the country’s border with Mexico], this can be done quickly,” the politician said in a statement released on Sunday.

Trump, during his presidency, ordered the construction of a wall along the entire border with Mexico in places where it did not yet exist. His political opponents in the US Congress refused to allocate funds for this, and Trump, using his powers, had to redirect several billion dollars from the Pentagon budget to the construction of the wall. Biden, who took over the White House on January 20, canceled the relevant Trump decrees, as well as eased several other restrictions on entry into the country.

As a result, the flow of residents of Mexico and South America, striving to move to the United States at any cost, has sharply increased. According to the US Customs and Border Protection Service, the number of illegal immigrants arrested in April at the southern border exceeded 178.6 thousand, which is a record high monthly figure for the past 20 years.