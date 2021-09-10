“US is fighting for survival”: Why did Biden call Xi

Alexey Poplavsky

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation for the first time in seven months, noting the danger of the transition of competition between China and the United States to the stage of conflict. The crisis in relations between the two countries has been going on for several years now and, according to the media, the White House tried to check whether the dialogue between the two leaders could lead to positive changes.

For the first time in seven months, US President Joe Biden called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss competition between the two states with the President of the People’s Republic of China – this topic became the main one, but the heads of state managed to touch on a number of other points.

“The two leaders had an extensive strategic discussion, during which they discussed areas where our interests coincide, as well as areas where our interests, values ??and views diverge. They agreed to openly and frankly discuss both groups of issues <…> The two leaders discussed the responsibility of both countries to ensure that competition [between them] does not develop into conflict, “the White House said in a statement.

Xi Jinping, after the conversation, said that the conflict between Beijing and Washington could endanger not only two countries, but the whole world. And their cooperation, he said, can bring benefits to the international community.

“For some time, the US policy towards China has led to serious difficulties in Sino-American relations. This does not correspond to the basic interests of the peoples of the two countries and the common interests of all states of the world, ”Xi Jinping said.

What’s going on between the US and China

Relations between the United States and China have been in a deep crisis for several years now. The troubles began during the presidency of Donald Trump, who launched the so-called 21st century Cold War with Beijing. Under him, the US rhetoric towards China became really tough, accusations of creating a coronavirus, as well as sanctions and customs duties, fell on China. All attempts to resolve the contradictions at the moment have led nowhere.

According to Bloomberg, the conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping took place at the initiative of the United States and was supposed to be a test of whether the contact between the leaders could affect the advancement of relations between the two countries. Sources of the agency claim that the parties did not seek to come to any specific decisions within the framework of the conversation, focusing specifically on discussing the competition between the two states.

Alexei Maslov , Acting Director of the RAS Ins-titute for the Far East, told Gazeta.Ru that relations between China and the Un-ited States have only continued to deteriorate over the past few months, since Washington has no concrete proposals for Beijing.

“The White House comes out with a standard set of demands and accusations against the PRC, which does not help to improve the situation. For example, the violation of human rights in Xinjiang is actively discussed, the debate continues about the non-free nature of the Chinese economy for the Americans, and the US special services are trying to name China the primary source of the spread of the coronavirus, ”the expert explained.

At the same time, Vladi-mir Vasiliev , Chief Resea-rcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the R-ussian Academy of Scienc-es, noted that relations between the two countries were actually frozen for a long time, both states were waiting for who would be the first to make contact.

“Apparently, the Americans were the first to lose their nerves, so they initiated a phone call from Biden and Xi Jinping. One gets the impression that Washington has finally got its hands on the Chinese direction. The meaning of the call is simple – to get the US-China relations off the ground. At the same time, the Americans still do not have a strategy for what to do with China, which was seen under Trump and is striking under Biden. And, perhaps, the United States understands that something needs to be done and that the situation should not be left in this state, ”the expert added.

How Biden’s policy is different

Biden’s rise to power from the very beginning was perceived as a chance to restore relations between the United States and China, but in the end, Washington’s tough anti-Chinese course was continued. Together with attempts to involve allies in the containment of Beijing, trade war and sanctions pressure, including on the issue of human rights violations.

According to Vladimir Vasiliev of the Institute for the United States and Can-ada of the Russian Acade-my of Sciences, the last co-nversation between the US President and Xi Jinping indicated an important difference between Biden’s approach and Trump. Acco-rding to him, we are talking about the mention of the expression “managed competition” in the statement of the US administration .

“In fact, this is the main innovation of the Biden administration, which can affect the system of international relations. The truth of what “managed competition” will mean in reality is not yet entirely clear. Perhaps, we are talking about the fact that by the end of a certain period the United States will sum up the results on the number of unnecessary and necessary strikes or unfriendly actions in the framework of competition with the PRC, ”the expert explained.

From Vasiliev’s point of view, the main differences in the approach to the PRC between Trump and Biden are that the former focused on confrontation and paid special attention to the ideology of China, demonizing communist rule, while the latter focuses on the politics of cooperation and rivalry, avoiding open confrontation.

“Under Trump, sanctions were imposed, the Chinese somehow responded to this, but in general the process itself was chaotic. Biden’s “controlled competition” implies a departure from a certain game without rules and is a proposal to start introducing these rules. It is likely that the conflict between the countries does not develop into destructive contradictions, ”the expert added.

At the same time, Alexei Maslov from the Institute for the Far East of the Ru-ssian Academy of Sciences is confident that the app-roach to bilateral relations in recent months has chan-ged not only Washington, but also Beijing.

“Biden is not trying to solve all of this quickly. But China has also changed its approach to the United States, now the same thesis is being declared at the talks that the disruption of interaction between Washington and Beijing will affect the whole world, for which they are responsible. In addition, over the past six months, the PRC has begun to actively respond to the United States, in particular, accusing Washington of the spread of the coronavirus, ”the expert noted.

Is there a chance of building relationships

According to Vladimir Vasiliev of the Institute for the USA and Canada, the situation will depend on what Washington defines as “managed competition” with Beijing.

“It cannot be ruled out that this statement may be purely declarative. The political, economic and military gaps between the United States and China are rapidly closing, which is completely unacceptable for Washington. And in fact, the Americans are not very ready for fair competition, ”the expert said.

In turn, Alexey Masok from the Institute of the Far East believes that at the moment it is important for the parties to agree at least to stop picking at each other. However, in his opinion, the restoration of relations can hardly be expected in the near future.

“The United States is fighting for its survival, but does not propose methods of competition to bypass China in terms of technology or the convenience of financial management, but follows the path of torpedoing Beijing. Changes in relations should be expected with the emergence of a new generation of American politicians who will offer a more constructive position in relation to the PRC, ”the expert summed up.