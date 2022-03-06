US is waiting for China to speak out on Ukraine

CHISINAU (TASS): The United States supports the status of neutrality of Mol-dova enshrined in the constitution. This was stated on Sunday by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a joint press conference with President Maia Sandu.

“Moldova has proclaimed a course towards building a legal and democratic state, towards rapprochement with European institutions. We support these aspirations, including [the country’s] neutrality,” Blinken said in his speech. He assured that the United States will continue to support reforms in the justice sector and the fight against corruption in Moldova, as well as “independent media”.

The Secretary of State welcomed Chisinau’s recent decision to apply for EU membership, drawing attention to the convergence of views between the current Moldovan and US authorities.

In addition, Blinken said that the United States intends to support Moldova in achieving energy diversification and ensuring energy security.

“We are working to provide Moldova with support to achieve energy security and diversification. We provide financial support, as well as expert support,” he said, answering a question from journalists about possible assistance to Moldova to strengthen energy independence.

The United States Foreign Minister also noted the importance of work in this direction for all countries.

“I think it’s vital for everyone,” he said.

Also, Blinken told CNN that United States expects taking into account China’s position on the sovereignty of states, the republic will speak out on the situation around Ukraine.

“We expect that, given what China has said before, they will speak up and make sure that their voice is heard,” he said.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that “the voice of China is very important” and expressed the hope that China will make a statement on Ukraine.

He also said that the United States is also actively discussing with Poland the possible supply of aircraft by Warsaw to Ukraine.

“We are currently working with Poland to see if we can make up for any of what they will provide to the Ukrainians. We are very supportive of providing the Ukrainians with aircraft that they can fly – MiG, Su,” said the head of the United States foreign policy department. – We also want to understand if we can be useful <…> in terms of ensuring that when they provide something to the Ukrainians, something will come to them to fill the security gaps that may appear. We are actively discussing this”.

