US, Japan, Australia and India Quad-lateral security group and its objectives

United States, Japan, Australia and India, all these nations formed a quad-lateral Strategic Forum in 2007. The four members forum is commonly known as Quad or Asian NATO. The initial purpose of the forum was Security dialogues, information exchange and military drills among four members nations. The annual summits of ministerial level, working groups, experts level meetings and joint military drills under this forum is being conducted regularly. Military component of the Quad group is known as Malabar Exercise. The Navies of the four members nations conduct a joint exercise usually in Indo-Pacific waters regularly each year. Currently, Group included other avenues of cooperation ranging from humanitarian assistance, countering disinformation, Strengthening supply chain resiliency, disaster relief to coordinate efforts on COVID-19 response, vaccines and coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations and other related organizations.

The primary objective of the Quad-lateral Security Dialogue (QSD) was to contain Chinese influence in South China Sea and beyond. Because China is gradually strengthened its position in South China Sea by increasing military presence in the South China Sea Islands. China and Japan have dispute over few Islands. India also has territorial disputes with China, a first door neighbor to it. India also fears from growing Chinese influence in the Bay of Bengal, and the Sea of far East region because its trade routes lies through these waters. Being global power, United States recognized China as its new rival three decades ago after dismemberment of former USSR.

Currently, the four Countries are expanding the level of their cooperation including coordination and each other support at International forum such as UNO and its subsidiary forums/ organizations. Apparently, all these arrangements are against China because the focus of SQD is China, but India is so much cunning to use this forum against Pakistan. Otherwise, India will use this opportunity for securing its objective at UNO which includes its longstanding desire of attaining the status of permanent member of UNSC. It can also use this support against Pakistan at UN office Geneva and at Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan needs to be more alert and specific in choosing its options and engagement at international level.