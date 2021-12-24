US-Japan design against China

According to Japanese media, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the US military have drawn up a draft of joint operation that would enable the setup of an attack base along the Nansei Islands in the country’s southwest in the event of a Taiwan contingency. According to details, Japan and the United States have agreed to begin work to formalize an operation plan during the upcoming meeting of their foreign and defense Ministers under two-plus-two format in January next year.

According to the proposed strategy, US Marines will set up a temporary base on the Nansei Islands to meet the contingency requirements, while the Japanese military will support the US military during its expedition toward Taiwan. After unprecedented loss and destruction during World War II, the Japanese nation decided to refrain from weapons of mass destruction and adopted a pessimistic doctrine while maintaining a tiny military posture for its self-defense while the US provided security guarantees to Japan against any foreign aggression under Japan-US Security Treaty.

After World War II, Japan kept itself apart from conflicts and military expeditions during the past and entirely focused on nation building, economic recovery and mitigation of health challenges that erupted due to nuclear contamination in most parts of the country. Japan never sorted aggressive military doctrine against any foreign nation despite having territorial disputes with Beijing, Pyongyang, Seoul and Moscow during the past. Historically, Japan had been supporting the United States’ China containment strategy but never stepped into hot water besides having territorial disputes with China regarding Senkakus Islands in the East China Sea.

The proposed US-Japan joint plan intends to counter potential Chinese military invasion of Taiwan if this happens in future. In fact, after the disbandment of the Japanese imperial army in 1947, Japanese Shoguns always remained at the mercy of the US military in the face of any foreign aggression against their country. Therefore, despite normalization of relations with China during the recent past, Japan is forced to join the United States war plan against its neighbour. Presently, the US-Japan joint plan is in early phase however, public response of Japanese on US-Japan deal is yet to come.