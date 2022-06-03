US keeps Pakistan as ‘country of particular concern’ for religious freedom

WASHINGTON (NNI): US Religious Freedom Report 2022 shows countries of ‘particular concern’ in red and ‘special watch list countries’ in orange.

The United States on Friday kept Pakistan’s November 15, 2021 designation as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ as part of its annual International Religious Freedom Report even as it expressed concerns over the status of religious freedoms in neighboring countries such as India and Afghanistan. The annual report was launched at a ceremony in

Washington DC on Friday by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. He was accompanied by the US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain.

The report reviewed the state of religious freedoms in some 200 countries and territories around the world. “Respect for religious freedom isn’t only one of the deepest held values and a fundamental right. It’s also, from my perspective, a vital foreign policy priority,” Secretary Blinken said, adding, “On the other hand, when governments deny this right, it ignites tension, it sows division, it often leads to instability and conflict.”

In Pakistan, he said, at least 16 individuals who had been accused of blasphemy, were sentenced to death by the courts in 2021. “Though none of these sentences has yet to be carried out.” With regards to blasphemy and apostasy laws, the US official said that some governments continue to use these laws, which banned defamation and renunciation of religion, “to police the language of religious minorities.” Others curtail expressions of religious belief like restrictions on religious attire, he said.

He called on all societies, including the US and across Europe, to do more to combat rising forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim sentiment. With regards to Afghanistan, Blinken said that conditions for religious freedom have deteriorated dramatically under the Taliban, particularly as they crack down on the basic rights of women and girls to get an education, to work, to engage in society, often under the banner of religion.

Meanwhile, Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) is conducting increasingly violent attacks against religious minorities, particularly Shia Hazaras.

While India has not been included in the list of CPC countries, Blinken said that they had seen rising attacks on people and places of worship. Later, while addressing the daily briefing at the State Department Ambassador Hussain responded to questions on Pakistan and India and said that the US remains concerned about members of religious minority groups in countries around the world and that the trend lines in countries such as Afghanistan Burma, China, Nigeria, India, Pakistan and Vietnam, underscore that much work needs to be done. With regards to working with Pakistan on resolving issues, Hussain said that for several years at the United Nations, there was a resolution passed about the so-called defamation of religion and that Pakistan was one of the leading advocates. He also listed US concerns over the resolution.

“Our concern with that resolution is that it is an instrument that gives support or sanction to blasphemy laws, and we work with many countries around the world, including Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) countries, including Pakistan – Pakistan was a close partner on this – to eliminate the use of that resolution and move towards the Istanbul process, which we continue to seek to energize today,” he said.

On the US failing to include India in the CPC designation despite severe violations of religious freedom, Hassan pointed to Blinken’s comments on the matter and said, “In India, we’re concerned that some officials are ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people in places of worship.”

He added that several religious communities are being targeted.

Asked about how the designations were made and India was kept out, he said that when making these determinations, they are looking at countries that either engage in or tolerate or allow severe restrictions on religious freedom, “and for the CPC designation, both of those factors are present.”

With regards to blasphemy cases, Hussain said that there are “a number of troubling blasphemy cases that continue today and those are cases that we continue to raise, and I raise them regularly with the [Pakistan] ambassador here.”

“We urge the Pakistani government, as we have seen in some cases when there’s been mob violence (the lynching of Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot), the government condemning them and actually offering support for investigations in those cases.

Those are positive steps,” he said, before adding, “Much work remains, and we continue to be in dialogue with our Pakistani partners about that.”

In its 2000-page report, the section about Pakistan pointed to the religious violence, religious discrimination and persecution, and the failure of law enforcers and judiciary to adhere to basic evidentiary standards, especially in blasphemy cases.

The report noted that On November 15, 2021, the Secretary of State had redesignated Pakistan as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, as amended, for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom and announced a waiver of the sanctions that accompany designation in the national interests of the United States. Pakistan was first designated as a CPC in 2018, it said.

The report cited the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Center for Social Justice’s (CSJ) report that authorities had charged and imprisoned some 84 individuals in 2021 for blasphemy, compared with the 199 CSJ reported in 2020, when NGOs reported an uptick in blasphemy cases lodged amid heightened sectarian tension.

At least 16 people accused of blasphemy around the country during the year received death sentences, but none were carried out.

The report further said that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), legal observers, and religious minority representatives have continued to raise concerns regarding the failure of lower courts to adhere to basic evidentiary standards in blasphemy cases.

They also raised concerns about the slow pace of adjudicating these cases, which led to some suspects remaining in detention for years as they waited for their initial trial or appeals, and some convicted people spending years in prison before the higher courts overturned their convictions and freed them for lack of evidence, the report said.

NGOs and legal observers continued to say that the law requiring a senior police official to investigate any blasphemy charge before a complaint may be filed contributed to an objective investigation and the dismissal of many blasphemy cases. Some NGOs noted, however, that police did not uniformly follow this procedure. In some cases, the court remanded the accused to police custody for 14 days before they had been charged formally so a senior officer might carry out an investigation.

In other cases, lower-ranking police filed blasphemy charges without waiting for the required investigation by a senior police official.

Some religious minority political leaders continued to state the system of selecting minority parliamentarians through the internal deliberations of mainstream parties resulted in the appointment of party stalwarts or those who could afford to “buy the seats,” rather than legislators who genuinely represented minority communities.

Others said parliamentarians occupying reserved seats had little influence in their parties and the National Assembly because they did not have a voting constituency.

Women from religious minority communities criticized political parties for only nominating men to seats reserved for religious minorities in all legislative bodies and demanded amendments to the Election Act to make mandatory the appointment of religious minority women to these seats.

On the social media and internet front, the report noted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had reported that the uploading of content related to blasphemy and hate speech continued on social networking sites.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA’s) cybercrime wing revealed that in 2020, the state blocked 111 accounts for containing blasphemous material, 47 for featuring hate speech, and nine for spreading sectarian hatred.

From January through June 2021, the FIA cybercrime wing and the PTA removed 110 accounts, blocked 86 accounts for containing blasphemous content, 15 for hate speech, and nine for uploading sectarian material, the report noted.

In early January, the PTA asked social media platforms to take down the trailer of a movie for sacrilegious content on an over the air platform. In late January, the PTA told the Islamabad High Court that it blocked 452 links that month to the trailer of a movie on the video-streaming platform Netflix on grounds that it contained sacrilegious material.

The report also mentioned the banned, opened and banned again saga with the social media network TikTok for “immorality and obscenity” being spread by content on the platform.

The report also mentioned the nationwide Single National Curriculum (SNC) for grades 1-5 which standardized primary school instruction across the private, public, and religious educational institutions. The report noted that religious minority groups had criticized the SNC’s emphasis on Islamic teachings across educational subjects and argued it violated constitutional restrictions on “compulsory religious instruction” as well as the constitution’s 18th amendment, which delegates most authority for education to provincial governments.

The National Commission for Minorities continued to function without legislative authority and without power to resolve problems. In September 2021, the commission requested President Arif Alvi to approve a draft bill to empower it under a legal framework, and recommended the chairperson be a member of a religious minority group; the government took no action on the request by year’s end.

Religious freedom activists and civil society groups raised concerns regarding the limited powers of the commission and the decision to exclude Ahmadis from being represented on the commission when it was first formed. Ahmadi leaders said they had never been approached about participating in the commission and would not join a body that required them to identify as non-Muslims.

Throughout the year, unidentified individuals assaulted and killed Christians, Ahmadis, Sikhs, Sunnis, Shia, and Hindus in attacks sources believed to be religiously motivated. The attackers’ relationship with organized terrorist groups was often unknown. US officials engaged with the Pakistani government at various levels to discuss blasphemy law reform, laws concerning Ahmadi, the need to better protect members of religious minority communities, sectarian relations, and religious respect.

