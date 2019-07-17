US lauds Pakistan initiative for opening Kartarpur Corridor

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus has said that United States (US) welcomed the Pakistan’s initiative of opening the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

While addressing to a press conference on Wednesday in Washington, Morgan Ortagus said that it is certainly a good news and we encourage it.

“That was certainly a good news report, wasn’t it? We encourage it,” Ms. Ortagus said. “Anything that increases people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan is something that we’re incredibly supportive of.”

Pakistan is committed to open the corridor by November, the construction work is underway in full swing. On Sunday, both the sides Pakistan and India held talks to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Briefing the media, after the talks in Wagah, the FO Spokesperson Dr Faisal termed the talks positive.

PM Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with India’s Gurdaspur district, on Nov 28, 2018.

Former Indian cricketer and member of Punjab cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu and other Indian ministers were also present at the occasion,

A group of Indian journalists and international media were also in attendance to cover the unprecedented event.