US launches Indo-Pacific economic framework

TOKYO: President Biden launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) on Monday with a dozen initial partners: Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Together, we represent 40% of world GDP.

The United States is an Indo-Pacific economic power, and expanding U.S. economic leadership in the region is good for American workers and businesses — as well as for the people of the region. IPEF will enable the United States and our allies to decide on rules of the road that ensure American workers, small businesses, and ranchers can compete in the Indo-Pacific. As the President has said, tackling inflation is a top economic priority, and this framework will help lower costs by making our supply chains more resilient in the long term, protecting us against costly disruptions that lead to higher prices for consumers.

President Joe Biden said The Indo-Pacific covers half the population of the world and more than 60 percent of the global GDP. And the nations represented here today, and those who will join this framework in the future, are signing up to work toward an economic vision that will deliver for all peoples — all our peoples: the vision for an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected and prosperous, and secure as well as resilient, where our economic — where economic growth is sustainable and is inclusive.

“We’re writing the new rules for the 21st century economy that are going to help all of our countries’ economies grow faster and fairer. We’ll do that by taking on some of the most acute challenges that drag down growth and by maximizing the potential of our strongest growth engines.”

Let’s start with new rules governing trade in digital goods and services so companies don’t have to hand over the proprietary technology to do business in a country.

Let’s create a first-of-its-kind supply chain commitments to eliminate bottlenecks in critical supply chains and develop early warning systems so we can identify problems before they occur. It’s estimated that corruption saps between 2 to 5 percent of global GDP. It exacerbates inequality. It hollows out a country’s ability to deliver for its citizens.

And tax and trade belongs in the same framework, because if companies aren’t paying their fair share, it’s harder for governments to pay for Trade Adjustment Assistance or to fund education or health services, or a range of public investments — that make it so hard for families, it feels like they can’t raise their children and give them a better life.

He said that the United States is deeply invested in the Indo-Pacific. We’re committed for the long haul, ready to champion our vision for a positive future for the region together with friends and partners, including the nations in this room and on the screen. It’s a priority in our agenda, and we’re going to keep working to make progress with all of you every day so that we can deliver real, concrete benefits for all our people.

That’s how I believe we will win the competition of the 21st century together.

The event was joined in person by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others virtually, including new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The United States and our partners in the region believe that much of our success in the coming decades will depend on how well governments harness innovation — especially the transformations afoot in the clean energy, digital, and technology sectors — while fortifying our economies against a range of threats, from fragile supply chains to corruption to tax havens. The past models of economic engagement did not address these challenges, leaving our workers, businesses, and consumers vulnerable. The framework will focus on four key pillars to establish high-standard commitments that will deepen our economic engagement in the region:

Connected Economy: On trade, we will engage comprehensively with our partners on a wide range of issues. We will pursue high-standard rules of the road in the digital economy, including standards on cross-border data flows and data localization. We will work with our partners to seize opportunities and address concerns in the digital economy, in order to ensure small and medium sized enterprises can benefit from the region’s rapidly growing e-commerce sector, while addressing issues is such as online privacy and discriminatory and unethical use of Artificial Intelligence. We will also seek strong labor and environment standards and corporate accountability provisions that promote a race to the top for workers through trade. Resilient Economy: We will seek first-of-their-kind supply chain commitments that better anticipate and prevent disruptions in supply chains to create a more resilient economy and guard against price spikes that increase costs for A-merican families. We inte-nd to do this by establishing an early warning system, mapping critical mineral supply chains, improving traceability in key sectors, and coordinating on diversification efforts. Clean Economy: We will seek first-of-their-kind commitments on clean energy, decarbonization, and infrastructure that promote good-paying jobs. We will pursue concrete, high-ambition targets that will accelerate efforts to tackle the climate crisis, including in the areas of renewable energy, carbon removal, energy efficiency standards, and new measures to combat methane emissions. Fair Economy: We will seek commitments to enact and enforce effective tax, anti-money laundering, and anti-bribery regimes that are in line with our existing multilateral obligations to promote a fair economy. These will include provisions on the exchange of tax information, criminalization of bribery in accordance with UN standards, and effective implementation of beneficial ownership recommendations to strengthen our efforts to crack down on corruption.

Also on Monday, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Kat-herine Tai hosted a virtual meeting of the Ministers from the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) to build on the momentum of today’s launch of the Framework by President Biden and discuss next steps with IPEF partners.

IPEF is a 21st century economic arrangement that will seek to tackle the 21st century economic challenges shared by the United States and its allies and partners in the region, ranging from setting the rules for the digital economy to ensuring secure and resilient supply chains to managing the energy transition to investing in quality, modern infrastructure.

Following the meeting, Secretary Raimondo said: “Today is an exciting day with the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework by President Biden and his counterparts. In our first meeting, Ambassador Tai and I engaged in positive and productive discussions with our counterparts on concrete steps that the United States and its IPEF partners will undertake quickly going forward to craft a framework that benefits our workers and businesses and allows them to better compete in the region.”

“This framework will enable the United States to expand its economic leadership in the Indo-Pacific and work with our allies and partners in the region to secure our supply chains, increase clean energy production, and cooperate on the development and regulation of emerging technologies. Nearly one billion people in the Indo-Pacific will enter the middle class over the next decade. Deepening our ties to the region is good for American workers and businesses and that of our partners in the region, and it is crucial to our ability to stay competitive.”

“Launching this framework would not be possible without the steadfast leadership of President Biden and the tireless work of US Trade Representative Tai. This administration has spent months engaging with our allies in the region, Members of Congress from both parties, as well as leaders from the labor and business communities. We’re committed to ensuring that this framework advances US interests, benefits all , and helps us tackle the economic challenges before us. I look forward to working with our partners to ensure this framework creates a more secure, fair, and prosperous America.”

Ambassador Tai said: “The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity is part of President Biden’s broad strategy to deepen our ties in the region and link major and emerging economies to tackle 21st century challenges. Today’s meeting begins the next phase of our robust engagement with leaders in this region and we will continue our discussions to create a fairer, more resilient economy for families, workers, and business in the United States and here in the Indo-Pacific.”