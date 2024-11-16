US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Advocate for Imran Khan’s Release Amid Concerns Over Human Rights in Pakistan

In a significant development, 46 members of the US Congress have urged President Joe Biden to advocate for the immediate release of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners. In their letter, sent on Friday, the bipartisan group of lawmakers called on Biden to address escalating human rights violations in Pakistan, citing provisions of “H. Res. 901,” which was passed overwhelmingly by the US House of Representatives in June 2024.

Pakistan’s government has strongly rejected the resolution, describing it as based on an incomplete understanding of the political and electoral landscape in the country. Sharing the letter on its official social media platform, PTI stated, “46 members of the US House of Representatives, including members from both Republican and Democratic parties, have written to President Joe Biden, calling for urgent action to secure the release of Imran Khan.”

The letter, jointly spearheaded by Susan Wild and John James, criticized US Ambassador Donald Blome for failing to incorporate concerns raised by the Pakistani American community, particularly on issues such as political prisoners, civil liberties, and democratic principles.

Concerns Over Flawed Elections and Civil Rights Erosion

The US lawmakers pointed to the February 2024 elections in Pakistan, which they described as deeply flawed due to irregularities, electoral fraud, and the suppression of the leading opposition party, PTI. They alleged that independent candidates affiliated with PTI had their results overturned and highlighted broader concerns about the curtailment of civil liberties, including mass arrests, censorship, and internet restrictions.

A focal point of the lawmakers’ concerns was the imprisonment of Imran Khan, Pakistan’s most popular political figure according to the letter. Khan has been detained since August last year on multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism. Other PTI leaders, including Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, have also been held in detention for over a year.

Calls for Change at the US Embassy

The lawmakers expressed disappointment with the US Embassy in Islamabad for its lack of engagement with the Pakistani American community and for not advocating more assertively for human rights and democratic principles. This marks the second such collective appeal in recent months. In October, 60 Democratic lawmakers had written a similar letter to President Biden, urging him to prioritize human rights in US policy toward Pakistan.

Criticism from Pakistani Leaders

The letter drew sharp criticism from Pakistan’s ruling coalition. PPP Senator Sherry Rehman denounced the appeal as foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, saying it undermines the country’s judiciary and political independence. She accused PTI of lobbying against Pakistan’s interests and contradicting its earlier anti-US narrative.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon echoed these sentiments, accusing PTI of hiring US lobbying firms to pressure Islamabad into releasing Khan. “Their lobbying efforts aim solely to secure Imran Khan’s release and interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs,” Memon said.

The lawmakers’ letter has further polarized the political discourse in Pakistan, with PTI defending its actions as a necessary measure to restore democracy and human rights, while critics view it as undermining national sovereignty.