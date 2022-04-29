US left $7m of military equipment in Afghanistan

KABUL (Tolo News): US troops left behind military equipment worth $7 billion in Afghanistan after their 20-year mission ended in August 2021, a report said. CNN cited a report of the US Department of Defense, saying that the equipment was brought into Afghanistan over the past 16 years.

The US gave a total of $18.6 billion of equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) from 2005 to August 2021, according to the report. Of that total, equipment worth $7.12 billion remained in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal was completed on August 30, 2021. It included aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, military vehicles, weapons, communications equipment and other materials, CNN said citing the DoD report. According to the report, the US military left the following equipment: 78 aircraft worth $923.3 million. A total of 9,524 air-to-ground munitions, valued at $6.54 million.

Over 40,000 of the total 96,000 military vehicles the US gave to Afghan forces remained in Afghanistan at the time of the US withdrawal, including 12,000 military Humvees. More than 300,000 of the total 427,300 weapons the US gave to Afghan forces remained in Afghanistan at the time of the US military withdrawal, according to the report. 1,537,000 of the “specialty munitions”.

“Nearly all” night vision, surveillance, “biometric and positioning equipment” totaling nearly 42,000 pieces of specialized equipment remained in the country. The Islamic Emirate said the military equipment is currently being used to defend Afghanistan.

“They were brought here to kill the people of Afghanistan but are now the property of Afghanistan. From now on, it will be used to defend Afghanistan. They all have been stored in depots,” said Zabiullah Mujahid. The CNN report said that the US is not intending to come back to Afghanistan to seize or destroy the equipment.

“The military equipment worth $7.5 billion remained in Afghanistan. This is the price of the new equipment. The equipment which includes Humvees and telecommunication devices—if they are collected—the price will rise,” said Torek Farhadi, an international relations expert. The US entered Afghanistan in 2001 and withdrew alongside its allies late August 2021.

