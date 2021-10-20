US may replace nuclear arsenal in Europe

Mikhail Sheinkman

Probably no one will ever know for sure. Even in those European countries that the United States uses to store its nuclear stockpile. Although in them – first of all. First, they know less – they sleep better. Secondly, so that the pacifist howl is not raised. Judging by the leaks, the Americans are starting a secret special operation to replace their antediluvian atomic ammunition with improved models. It will be held under the guise of the annual exercise Steadfast Noon 2021.

“Steadfast noon”, if we call it. And if those of their atomic scientists who follow the arrows on the doomsday clock had guessed what kind of things would be happening on this “noon”, they would probably immediately transfer it to the last “midnight”. However, do not be so kind as to worry, sincerely (as they know how) the Pentagon is responding to these rumors. These, they say, are just “routine” aviation maneuvers. True, they do not deny themselves the pleasure of indulging their pride with the epithet “large-scale”. They are attended by 14 NATO countries, which are armed with aircraft capable of carrying warheads of mass destruction.

But the backbone is the US F-15 and F-16. It seems that “strategists” are not attracted, since we are talking about the use of a tactical arsenal. In addition, those have their own flight mission. On the eve of the Russian Su-30 already drove them over the Black Sea. Blocked over Japanese on Sunday. A little earlier they intercepted over the Baltic. Take aim, in a word. And at Steadfast Noon, the Americans can do without them. The old B61 atomic bombs will be lifted into the air, and the new B61-12 will be returned. And no one will notice, since the hospitable hosts are not allowed to get close to the cargo.

Even if these are only vain suspicions, the blanks with uranium filling will still fly into this European air. How else can one test the “safety, reliability and effectiveness of nuclear deterrent” and work out “a scenario of an atomic war, namely the use of American nuclear bombs.” Inciden-tally, this is the formulation of the alliance itself. These bombs, by the way, are 100-200 units, dispersed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turk-ey. Their exact number is unknown, since accounting for tactical nuclear weap-ons is not provided for by international treaties. But even at the minimum it is 9 megatons – 450 Hiroshima.

It is unlikely that all this economy will turn over. But they use them to the maximum in the exercises. It is important for Washi-ngton to restore its superpower reliability in the eyes of its allies. Otherwise, after Afghanistan, they got loose. They criticize, do not trust. Immediately – such a demonstration of strength. There is, they say, also nuclear powder in powder flasks. And so the Europeans should feel calm in their souls because the hegemon will not treat them like Afghans. After all, however, everything will be much faster and without a crush at the airport. If something of the Third World War begins, they will not have time to reach it. And where to fly, if there is hardly anything left of the decision-making center either.