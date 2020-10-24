US-Mexico anti-drug alliance tested after arrest of ex-defense chief

WASHINGTON (Agencies): Now, Mexican and U.S. officers are left to choose up the items after Cienfuegos was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this month on U.S. prices that he had aided a drug cartel throughout his six years because the nation’s high defense official.

The allegations have shocked Mexicans and humiliated the navy, one of the nation’s most honored establishments. Some officers fear that the backlash might injury cooperation within the struggle towards narcotics trafficking.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has recommended that the arrest might have been made “for political or other reasons” and accused the Drug Enforcement Administration of “meddling.”

Some present and former U.S. officers say that going after Cienfuegos might not have been value it, contemplating its potential impact. Mexico’s navy usually spearheads anti-narcotics operations and advantages from U.S. coaching, tools and intelligence.

“I would argue that maintaining an effective bilateral relationship is more important than the DEA or Department of Justice getting a scalp,” Deare mentioned. “The government of Mexico is well within its rights to be upset that we disregarded their sovereignty, their institutions. In effect, we prioritized the wrong thing.”

Cienfuegos has not responded publicly to the costs.

Intercepted messages

Court paperwork element how Cienfuegos allegedly used his energy to assist the H-2 Cartel, tipping off the group to U.S. operations and sparing it from Mexican navy operations. Investigators say they obtained hundreds of BlackBerry messages that allegedly describe these actions.

Most senior U.S. officers apparently didn’t know the suspicions about Cienfuegos, whilst he was being investigated.

In December, the U.S. legal professional’s workplace for the Eastern District of New York, the workplace that indicted Cienfuegos, issued related prices towards Genaro García Luna, Mexico’s public-security minister from 2006 to 2012. He denies the allegations.

Both circumstances have pressured U.S. diplomats to revisit their interactions with Mexican officers.

In February 2018, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico held a cocktail party at her dwelling for then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, based on two individuals who had been current. Among the visitors was Cienfuegos, who was considered as serving to the navy relationship enhance lately.

“We had no indication from anyone that including him in the secretary’s schedule would be anything we should be concerned about,” mentioned a senior U.S. official, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to debate diplomatic info.

It’s unclear when U.S. brokers recognized Cienfuegos as a suspect of their investigation of the H-2 cartel, a once-powerful community with a presence alongside Mexico’s West Coast.

Most senior American officers had been apparently unaware of the allegations till a grand jury handed up an indictment towards him in August 2019. Even then, the indictment was sealed and the knowledge was intently held in Washington. The common had retired the prior 12 months.

U.S. officers say they’re nonetheless hoping to keep up cooperation with Mexico’s defense institution. Current and former officers say corruption is frequent in Mexico, however they don’t seem to be decoding Cienfuegos’s indictment as a mirrored image of systemic failings inside Mexico’s navy.

“If you never did anything with someone who had rumors against them, you couldn’t work with anybody at all,” mentioned Evan Ellis, a professor on the U.S. Army War College who beforehand served on the State Department’s coverage planning employees. “At the same time, you have to be cautious.”

Ellis mentioned U.S. personnel might have heard disparaging rumors about Cienfuegos, however such info usually proves spurious. They would have been required to finish cooperation beneath U.S. legislation if there had been proof to help the rumors.

Even when such rumors are substantiated, appearing on them generally comes at a big diplomatic value.

“While justice might be done in individual cases, I don’t see how this helps drug cooperation in the long term, just because it’s going to generate real, if not hostility, at least real suspicion within the Mexican military about what we’re really up to,” mentioned one former senior U.S. official who spoke on the situation of anonymity to debate a delicate diplomatic difficulty.

U.S. prosecutors take a special view. They mentioned in court docket papers that Cienfuegos “abused” his place to assist an “extremely violent Mexican drug trafficking organization” that despatched hundreds of kilograms of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana to the United States.

Mexico seeks ‘proof’

López Obrador, who ran on an anti-corruption platform, initially referred to as the allegations towards Cienfuegos “regrettable” and pledged to take away any defense officers implicated within the case. He has since appeared to develop extra skeptical of the investigation.

His authorities depends closely on the navy, not solely to fight organized crime however to do jobs similar to constructing an airport and refurbishing hospitals.

Mexican officers and analysts mentioned that the Mexican navy would view Cienfuegos as somebody who was keen to work with the U.S. authorities, solely to have it activate him. Many have been incredulous at the concept that such a distinguished official would danger his profession to assist a second-tier cartel.

“Show us those operations of complicity if they have the proof,” López Obrador mentioned Monday.

Another senior Mexican official, talking on the situation of anonymity, referred to as the indictment “a moral blow to the relationship.”

Mexico’s defense division declined requests for remark.

Even high officers in López Obrador’s administration weren’t instructed in regards to the indictment earlier than Cienfuegos’s arrest, which added to the anger for some.

“This act is so surprising and unilateral, what it will generate is reluctance on the part of the Mexican institutions to work with U.S. agencies. This, in the medium and short term, hurts the U.S.,” mentioned Guillermo Valdés Castellanos, a former head of Mexico’s intelligence company, the CISEN.

Since 2008, the United States has spent $1.6 billion on tools and coaching for Mexican safety personnel.

Senior Mexican navy officers have been accused of working for cartels prior to now. In 1997, Gen. Jesús Gutiérrez Rebollo, the drug enforcement chief, was arrested and later convicted of serving to Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the chief of the Juarez cartel.

Those incidents triggered U.S. officers to strategy their Mexican counterparts warily, usually assuming that intelligence could possibly be compromised. But the arrest of a former defense secretary on drug prices was beautiful.

In Mexico, nonetheless, many critics have targeted as a lot on the conduct of U.S. law-enforcement businesses as on Cienfuegos’s purported actions. Some columnists have alleged that American brokers violated Mexican legislation by conducting surveillance of the former common’s communications. However, there isn’t a proof of that. The United States and different governments have reportedly been capable of hack into BlackBerry accounts lately while not having to ship brokers overseas.

“Nobody pretends that these agencies operate in Mexico in a glass house. But the autonomy with which they operate, behind the backs of their Mexican counterparts, is outrageous,” Héctor Aguilar Camín, a distinguished Mexican novelist and historian, wrote within the newspaper Milenio.