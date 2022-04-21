US military aid and Putin’s conundrum

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told the reporters that the United States has supplied Ukraine with Russian Mi-17 helicopters, which were previously ordered for Afghanistan. Maria Zakhorava was of the view that the United States military assistance to Ukraine including hundreds of APCs, howitzer artillery guns, shells, and dozens of Russian-made MI-17 helicopters would be used by the Ukrainian regime against the peaceful cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), and, possibly against Russian Federation. She informed the media that the Pentagon has previously ordered helicopters supplied to Ukraine for the Afghan army. The Russian Spokeswoman said that the Investigative Committee of Russia in cooperation with the International Public Tribunal for Ukraine is collecting information about the criminal acts carried out by the Kiev regime, while all materials will be studied, attached to criminal cases, and presented to the court. She claimed that not a single Ukrainian nationalist involved in crimes against the civilian population and Russian military personnel will escape from just retribution.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached its peak, while the Russia- western rivalry is also on the rise on the issue of Ukraine. Both sides are using accusations, blames, and propaganda tools to defame and discredit the adversary while global forums, multilateral agreements, and universal conventions became weapons of war for both countries against each other. The United States and NATO leaders had ruled out the possibility of direct involvement of their troops in the Ukrainian war, however, they have announced military and economic support for Ukraine along with the willingness to host Ukrainian refugees in their countries. According to reports, the United States and NATO had deployed their forces on the territories of NATO member states in Eastern Europe surrounding Russia including Poland, Romania, Georgia, Estonia, and Macedonia. Recently, the United States Department of Defense announced massive military assistance worth $ 800 million to Ukraine consisting of Russian-made MI-17 multipurpose Helicopters along with other lethal arms and ammunition. Interestingly, the Pentagon purchased the MI-17 helicopter from a Russian firm for the use of the Afghan military in 2010, however, after the Taliban took over US Military brought this important war equipment to America and now these Russian-made helicopters are being supplied to Ukraine by the US for use against Russia. Thus, Russian officials are stunned by the development that Putin’s enemies are using Russian technology against Russian Forces in the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman made another effort to undermine the importance of American military aid to Ukraine while claiming that American weapons would be used against the innocent people of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics. In fact, a weapon has no religion, nationality, friendship, or association with its owner, its role is the ruination of the intended target whether it is a friend or foe. Hence, if the warmongers in the world feel the deadliness of their arsenal, they may be able to reconsider their act of aggression against other nations. Presently, the western nations are providing their military assistance to Ukraine through Poland, a NATO member state and first door neighbor of Ukraine. While Polish authorities have publicly admitted Poland’s role in the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, hence Putin and his aides are likely to turn their guns toward Warsaw, and thus flames of war will get more fuel to add hostilities in the world.