US military confirms use of THAAD battery in Israel to intercept Houthi missiles

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The US military confirmed Monday that it had used a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery deployed to Israel after Yemen’s Houthis fired missiles at Israel.

A US official told Al Arabiya English last week that a THAAD was used to shoot down a Houthi projectile, but it was unclear if the interception was successful.

The US deployed a second THAAD to Israel in October in what the Pentagon said was to help defend Americans in Israel from any ballistic missile attacks by Iran. The Pentagon said it would augment Israel’s integrated air defense system.

Asked if the US used the THAAD again over the weekend to intercept Houthi missiles fired at Israel, a US defense official said Monday: “We can confirm that a THAAD was used in theater recently. But we cannot provide any additional details outside of that confirmation.”

The Houthis have stepped up the tempo of attacks against Israel in recent weeks following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah. On Friday, the White House said US strikes against the Houthis would continue for as long as the Iran-backed group still can threaten shipping lanes and Israel.

The Houthis began attacking ships in and around the Red Sea one year ago in what they said was a solidarity campaign with Palestinians in Gaza.

Courtesy: (Al Arabiya English)