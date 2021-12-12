US Military, Facts and Fictions

National Public Radio (NPR), a US based media group has sued the US Defense Department on its failure to release documents regarding possible civilian casualties during the October 2019 military raid in Syria that resulted in the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi along with several innocent civilians in the most celebrated operation of the US Central Command. According to details, NPR reported claims that US helicopter fire killed two Syrian civilians and blew the arm off another civilian during the raid, after which US Central Command investigated the matter. Later, the Pentagon cleared its troops of wrongdoing, without providing any evidence while classifying the civilian victims as combatant enemies and declared their families ineligible for compensation by the US government. Presently, NPR has filed its lawsuit in the US Court alleging the Pentagon of failure to comply with its legal obligation to provide documents under the Freedom of Information Act. The media group is of the view that Central Command must release documentation relating to the operation, investigation and assessment regarding the eligibility of the families of victims for compensation by the US government.

The United States has a highly trained and experienced Military equipped with state of the art Weaponry harnessed with satellite technology and artificial intelligence to achieve optimum accuracy but the ratio of the successful operations and operational efficacy has never matched with the resources available to the US strongmen. Despite continuous engagement in war on terror in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other regions over more than two decades, American military couldn’t be able to conduct a flawless operation both remotely controlled drone attacks and raids of the US troops against their target so far. The continuous reoccurrence of such incidents became a customary for the US military as well as government and public due to lack of accountability of the perpetrators. In fact, the major reasons of such tragedies are the incompetence of field commanders and lack of supervision by the senior military leaders. In fact, the collection of latest weaponry does not matter for a world’s champion more than its actions on the ground.