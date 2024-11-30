US military official arrives in Beirut to oversee Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire

BEIRUT : A senior US military official is joining international efforts in Beirut to implement the recently brokered Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, which came into effect on November 26.

Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) Major General Jasper Jeffers arrived on Wednesday, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). He will co-chair the oversight mission alongside President Joe Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, tasked with monitoring and enforcing the ceasefire agreement.

The US-led monitoring team included representatives from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the Israeli army, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and France. Hochstein will serve as the civilian co-chair until a permanent official is appointed, CENTCOM added.

“This group will assist in the monitoring and implementation of the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon,” the CENTCOM statement noted.

The ceasefire marks a crucial step toward de-escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, following weeks of cross-border hostilities.

courtesy : al arabiya