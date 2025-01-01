US military says it killed senior al-Qaeda leader in Syria

DAMASCUS (AFP): The US Army said Saturday it had killed a top military leader of Hurras al-Din, a Syrian branch of al-Qaeda which announced its dissolution in January.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), in charge of American forces in the Middle East, said in a statement that its forces on February 23 “conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria, targeting and killing Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, the senior military leader of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din.”

Since Hurras al-Din announced in late January that it was dissolving itself, US airstrikes have killed several of the group’s leaders, according to CENTCOM.

On February 22, it said a “precision air strike” had killed Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a leader of the group which the US classifies as a terrorist organization.

American forces are in Syria as part of an international coalition created in 2014 to fight the extremists of ISIS.

After “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” toppled President Bashar al-Assad and took power in Damascus on December 8, Hurras al-Din said it no longer needed to exist.

The group, including foreign extremists, was based in mountainous northwestern Syria.