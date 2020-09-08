US military to deploy Israel-developed drone

F.P. Report

YERUSHALAYIM: A pilot program in the US military has been launched to employ Skylord drones whose production was led by Israel’s Defense Ministry, the ministry says in a statement.

“The program has produced a drone system with a remote immersive interface that protects troops from various inbound aerial threats – particularly dr-ones,” the Defense Ministry says in an Eng-lish-language statement.

“The system’s capabilities have been demonstrated in Israel, with confirmed interceptions of incendiary devices flown over the Gaza border by terrorist organizations,” according to the ministry.

It says the program comes “following a joint R&D program led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development in the Israel Ministry of Defense, together with Israeli company Xtend and the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) of the US Department of Defense.”

Several dozen drones will be employed, the statement says, adding that the research and development process took a year.

“Using an AR device and single handed controller, a military operator may employ the Skylord system to control the drone and perform complex tasks remotely, with great ease and precision,” the statement says.

With minimal training and no expertise required, troops enjoy a full sensory situation assessment and may utilize C-UAV net payloads in the battlefield.

This operational pilot program is the first step toward the widespread deployment of smart systems to US military for-ces, enabling them to perform complex tasks in the modern battlefield, while minimizing risk.

It is also one of the most significant and successful areas of cooperation between the DDR&D and its American partners, highlighting the crucial and extraordinary relations between our respe-ctive defense establishmen-ts. Head of the UAV Branch in the DDR&D of the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Col. Menachem Landau said, “This joint activity implements novel technological capabilities taken from the field of AR (augmented reality), and from the world of gaming. It enables the troops of both nations to employ intuitive, battle-proven and precise systems follow a minimal training period, and to engage hostile flying objects such as drones. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with our partners in the CTTSO of the US Department of Defense, in developing advanced technology to protect troops and enhance operational capabilities.”

Xtend CEO, Aviv: “We have established amazing partnerships in the development, and fielding of this product for the operational end user.

The Skylord is one of the world’s most advanced C-UAS Hard Kill solution, and the XTEND team is thrilled at the opportunity to deploy our systems in operational missions – and to protect the lives of both US/IDF combat soldiers.”