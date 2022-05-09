WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The US military has trained more than 300 Ukrainians to use howitzers, and about 90 units of these weapons have been transferred to Kyiv, the Pentagon said.

“More than 310 Ukrainian soldiers have completed training in the use of (howitzers) M777,” a senior Pentagon official said at a briefing.

According to him, another 50 Ukrainians are being trained in the use of other means, 15 have learned to use the air defense system radar, about 100 people have completed a course in the use of armored cars, and training has begun on repairing howitzers.

According to a representative of the department, almost all of the 90 allocated howitzers were delivered to Ukraine . “More than 85 of them,” he said.

