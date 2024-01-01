US MP’ letter ‘contrary to diplomatic norms’: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly reacted to the US lawmakers’ letter to President Joe Biden seeking release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, terming the move “contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms”.

This statement came from Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to a query related to the Democratic lawmakers letter to US President Biden related to Pakistani politics during her weekly briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. Baloch said: “Pakistan values its bilateral relations with the United States. We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement to address any concern.”

“However, comments on Pakistan’s domestic affairs are contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms. We believe such letters and statements are counter-productive and not in line with positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations.” The PTI founder has been behind bars since August last year after his conviction in the Toshakhana criminal case and subsequent sentencing in other cases ahead of the February 8 elections — allegations he denies.

In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers urged President Biden to prioritise human rights in US policy towards Pakistan. “We write today to urge you to use the United States’ substantial leverage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of political prisoners including former Prime Minister Khan and curtail widespread human rights abuses,” the lawmakers said.

The letter also made an appeal for US embassy officials to visit Imran, who is currently behind bars at Adiala Jail.

The letter marked the first such collective call from multiple members of the US Congress for the release of Imran, who otherwise has had testy relations with Washington as a long standing critic of US foreign policy, according to US Representative Greg Casar, who led the letter. Casar noted that following Imran’s ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in 2022, multiple cases were filed against him and he has been in prison since August 2023.

The letter also stressed on the US administration to seek assurance from the government of Pakistan about Imran’s safety and well-being in custody. Not only Khan’s release, the Democratic lawmakers had also raised concerns about reported irregularities in Pakistan’s elections held earlier this year. The FO spokesperson said: “These letters are also based on incorrect understanding of the political situation in Pakistan.” “We hope that the US Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries,” she added.