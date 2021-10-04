US must stop supporting “Taiwanese separatists”: China

BEIJING (RIA Novosti): The United States must strictly adhere to the principle of “one China”, as well as stop supporting “separatist forces advocating the independence of Taiwan,” according to a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying, published on the agency’s website on Monday.

“The United States must strictly adhere to the one China principle and abide by the three Sino-US joint communiqués, and address Taiwan- related issues with thoughtfulness and appropriateness. The United States must stop supporting the pro- Taiwan separatist forces and take concrete action to maintain peace. and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the message says.

Hua Chunying stressed that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely suppress any intentions of Taiwan’s independence, and that “China’s determination and will to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unshakable.”

On Sunday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US administration is concerned about China’s “provocative” military activity near Taiwan and intends to continue to support the island province in providing the necessary self-defense capabilities.

The People’s Liberation Army of China ( PLA ) on Monday sent more than 50 military aircraft to the shores of Taiwan, updating the record set on Saturday, follows from a statement published earlier on the island’s defense ministry website.

Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had been defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.