US names envoy for Africa

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, announced that Jeffrey Feltman will serve as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

This appointment underscores the Administration’s commitment to lead an international diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa.

Having held senior positions in both the State Department and the United Nations, Special Envoy Feltman is uniquely suited to bring decades of experience in Africa and the Middle East, in multilateral diplomacy, and in negotiation and mediation to develop and execute an integrated U.S. strategy to address these complex regional issues.

Of particular concern are the volatile situation in Et-hiopia, including the conflict in Tigray; escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan; and the dispute around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. At a m-oment of profound change for this strategic region, high-level US engageme-nt is vital to mitigate the ri-sks posed by escalating conf-lict while providing support to once-in-a-generation opportunities for reform.