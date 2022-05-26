US national security threat

Vladislav Strekopytov

For the first time in half a century, the US Congress held hearings on the UFO problem. The reason was a special Pentagon report declassified a year ago. Over the past 15 years, A-merican pilots have obse-rved objects of unknown origin in the sky more than 140 times. What is at stake and what decisions have been made – in the material of RIA Novosti.

Unidentified aerial phenomena

Since 2007, the US Department of Defense has operated the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), dedicated to the encounters of aircraft and ships of the Navy with UFOs. We found out about this only in 2017, when the media got a video of an unidentified object moving in an “impossible” way, and eyewitness accounts.

Congress demanded that the Pentagon prepare a report on what is known about UAE – unidentified air phenomena. This term is considered preferable to the discredited “UFO”. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the investigation of such episodes continues, although funding for the program was stopped back in 2012.

“Safety is paramount. We take any unauthorized aircraft incursions into our ranges or designated airspace very seriously and study every report,” the agency said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense also published three videos from NVJ on its website. These are footage from military aircraft: one is from November 2004, the other two are from January 2015. The cameras recorded objects of a shape atypical for known aircraft: “a spinning wheel moving against the wind”, “a sphere enclosed in a cube”.

In 2020, the Pentagon created a working group that summarized the available information. In June 2021, the National Intelligence Service published a preliminary report. The document notes that many characteristics of unidentified objects – acceleration, the ability to abruptly change direction, dive into water and continue to move there – are impossible for modern technologies. The agency categorically denies their connection with any secret developments. At the same time, the authors of the report argue that at least some of the NVEs may be related to the testing of hypersonic weapons by competing powers, primarily Russia and China.

This gave a new impetus to the observations. In November 2021, the Pent-agon created the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG). The task of the new division is to synchronize the efforts of various departments to detect and identify flying objects, to establish their ownership and the threats emanating from them. Consider all options – from weather balloons to aliens.

US national security threat

Before the current hearing, which was held in the House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Countering Nuclear Spread, Congressmen were handed out an expanded version of last year’s report, which reports that from 2004 to 2021, 143 reliable cases of collision with technologies “exceeding the capabilities of earthlings” were recorded. “, and the NVY themselves are physical objects “not manufactured by anyone on our planet.”

A video recording of the open part of the meeting was posted on the YouTube channel of the House Standing Committee on Intelligence.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray told parliamentarians about some of the encounters

American pilots had with NVU. Of greatest interest was an eight-second video filmed in 2021 of something flashing at great speed near the cockpit of a Navy aircraft. The pilot himself saw it. NVYa fixed and sensors.

“I have no explanation,” Scott Bray admitted. “It is often impossible to understand the nature of these phenomena, because they have unexpected flight characteristics.”

According to the officer, there were at least eleven such incidents that almost led to a collision. At the same time, no signals were received from unidentified objects and the US military did not try to contact them.

The Pentagon believes that NVY pose a threat not only to flights, but also to national security in general, and in vain they previously believed that this was “nonsense and a conspiracy theory.” “The most important thing for us is to reveal the truth. NATO allies and China are aware, we share data. Although not all of them. There is, for example, a fact when UFOs flew to the test site and disabled ten nuclear missiles. Intercontinental ones. They didn’t blow them up, but they can no longer be used. There is a corresponding report about this,” the deputy head of naval intelligence said. He added that no debris or any other items “indicative of extraterrestrial origin” were found at the scene.

“They are constantly in-vading our training gro-unds. Perhaps while they are training. How do they fight then?” concluded the soldier.

After mentioning that there is a “top-secret group” in the US government dealing with NVE, the meeting was adjourned. The second part, where experts spoke, was closed.

In all seriousness

For decades, official authorities have refrained from commenting on the flying saucer videos. Now Congress has officially confirmed their existence. American parliamentarians stated that UFOs are increasing their activity and are especially interested in the military potential of earthlings.

The congressmen stressed the need for a detailed study of the NVE and the creation of a system for the protection of witnesses, who, according to the head of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, “have a story to tell,” but they are afraid of being branded crazy and losing their jobs. Experts estimate that there are actually about 400 undocumented UFO pilot testimonies.

“It seems that this will finally be taken seriously,” the well-known American physicist and futurist Michio Kaku commented on the situation in an interview with Fox News. “What we see contradicts the laws of physics. UFOs move in zigzags, sharply changing direction, at a speed of Mach 5 to Mach 20. A person cannot withstand such overloads. There are no exhaust gases, UFOs dive under water, fly dangerously close to ships and aircraft. We have many similar observations from different sources. It means that something is really happening in the sky”.

Professor Kaku categorically rejects the suggestion that NVE is related to hypersonic weapons testing, pointing out that they have been observed regularly since the 1940s, when there was no talk of such technologies.

It is assumed that in the near future the US will adopt a state program for studying NVY using satellites, fast tracking cameras and audio sensors, and experts from the scientific community will be involved in deciphering the signals.

And although NASA, according to official information, does not yet purposefully deal with this issue, it carefully collects data on all strange events in the atmosphere, often in cooperation with other space agencies.

There are also a growing number of privately funded research groups, such as Project Galileo, led by Harvard astronomy professor Avi Loeb, or the nonprofit scientific collaboration UAPx.

“If we learn something about NVE, it will open the door to explore new scientific questions. Atmosph-eric geophysicists, aerospace specialists and other scientists can contribute to understanding the nature of this phenomenon. Explor-ing the unknown in space is at the heart of our activitie-s,” says in the communiqué.

Obviously, the era when UFOs were a taboo subject for scientists is coming to an end. Now discussions on this topic are not in a hurry to recognize pseudoscientific. What’s more: they are increasingly serving as starting points for willingly funded start-ups.