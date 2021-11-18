US, NATO forces complete drills in Mediterranean and Black Seas

WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): The US Navy’s Sixth Fleet announced Thursday the end of maritime operations with NATO forces in the Mediterranean and Black Seas, and the return of the US flagship Mount Whitney to the Italian port of Gaeta, from where it left on October 29.

“These routine operations and exercises, conducted in international waters, underscore the commitment of NATO allies and [their] partners to maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the fleet said in a statement.

It follows from it that during the maneuvers Mount Whitney, which was in the Black Sea from November 4 to 15, made calls at the ports of Turkey, Georgia and Romania and made a joint voyage with ships and floating crafts of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and Georgia.

Control over the development of interaction bet-ween NATO forces and t-heir allies in the Black Sea was carried out by the commander of the Sixth Fleet of the United States Navy, Vice Admiral Jean Black.

He praised the actions of his subordinates and units of the NATO Strike Force and Support Forces (STRIKFORNATO), calling their joint work “exceptional”.

After completing his mission in the Black Sea waters, Mount Whitney took part in joint maneuvers with Greek ships.

Earlier, the Sixth Fleet reported that US ships – the US destroyer Porter also participated in the operations – headed to the Black Sea to conduct joint operations with NATO allies and partners in the region. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on this occasion that the demonstration of the United States Navy flag does not add stability to the situation in the world.