US-North Korea scuffle

North Korea had warned that the United States will face a very grave situation because President Joe Biden made a big blunder during his recent first address to the US Congress by calling the North Korea a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it. President Biden declared North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs serious threats to America and world security. He also unfolded his plan and say that the US will work with its allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence.

A Senior North Korean Foreign Ministry Official, Mr. Kwon Jong Gun swiftly responded to the Biden’s statement and said that Biden’s statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as it had been done by the US for over half a century. He further said that the keynote of the U.S. new DPRK policy has become clear, North Korea will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the U.S. will find itself in a very grave situation. However, he did not specify the measures North Korea would take to apply pressure on the Biden administration in coming days.

United States and North Korea are in continuous hostility over the decades The United States had enforced the strictest sanctions against North Korea to nail its nuclear ambitions, however, despite all these financial and diplomatic hardships, North Korea had conducted nuclear tests in September 2017 to attain nuclear status but remained failed to verify it from International community. President Obama followed the policy of strategic patience, while President Trump went for grand bargain through his engagement with North Korean leader. Reports suggest that President Biden is heading to adapt a third discourse which would be a mix of previous two approaches. As learnt, Biden wants to tighten the screws of Kim regime through strict measures while engaging him in negotiations. On other hand, North Korea has several provocative items in its bag to incite Biden and his allies. Kim usually inflame Japan and South Korea through its eroding steps for maneuvering in International diplomacy. However, despite decades long American’s hostility, North Korea proved to be a hard nut for the US to digest or otherwise.