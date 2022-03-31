US not training Ukraine troops in Poland: James

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US Ground Forces are not engaged in the training and education of Ukrainian military personnel on the territory of Poland. This was stated on Thursday at a meeting with the Washington-based Defense Writers Group, of which TASS is a member, Chief of Staff of the US Army (Ground Forces), General James McConville.

“The US Army is not currently training Ukrainian soldiers or [military] units in Poland,” the military leader said, clarifying US President Joe Biden’s recent remarks on the subject.

“Ukrainians [in Poland] are being given materials (weapons and military equipment – TASS note). However, this is just a ship that comes and goes. We don’t train Ukrainians now. I just asked this question to my guys, so I know it’s true “, – added the chief of staff of the US Army.

In addition, he denied that US troops in Poland are training Ukrainian troops in the handling of weapons transferred by Washington to Kiev. “I checked: we don’t have teams there (in Poland – TASS note) showing them (Ukrainian servicemen – TASS note) how to use [these weapons and military equipment]. They have people who know how to use this [ [already provided] training. They know how to apply the [received] technique, and they do it themselves,” McConville assured.

General McConville said that the United States does not intend to return to the levels of military presence in Europe that took place during the Cold War era.

“If you look at the levels that were during the Cold War, then [you will see that] we had 350 thousand troops in Europe. I certainly do not think that this is the level of troops that we would go to,” – McConville stressed, commenting on the current build-up of the American military presence on the continent and further plans of this kind.

“However, I believe [US] policy makers will decide what is the appropriate level of troops, including NATO allies, to have a peaceful, stable, prosperous region that impacts the rest of the globe,” the military leader added.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that about 100,000 US military personnel are currently in Europe, taking into account temporary deployments.

