US official names four major challenges to American Navy

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The new US Secretary of the Navy , Carlos del Toro, in an address to sailors, civil servants and their families, listed the main challenges to the US Navy.

According to the minister, China is the biggest threat among foreign countries .

“Beijing is aimed at undermining our military power. We will not allow this to happen,” the appeal says.

According to del Toro, the Navy is also facing the issue of cultural diversity.

“It is necessary that a sailor of any race, religion, nationality and skin color be treated with equal respect,” he stressed.

Beyond that, the Navy needs to tackle the climate agenda. The minister dem-anded to reduce the damage to nature, while maintaining the achievements.

Del Toro also called on the military to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In his opinion, lack of vaccination means low combat readiness.