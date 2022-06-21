US ok with India buying oil from Russia: Kirby

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: Press Secretary for Pentagon, John Kirby said that India is a strategic partner therefore US has no problem with India if it is buying oil from Russia.

Kirby was speaking along Karine Jean Pierre, Press Secretary of the White House. Kirby made these remarks right after he had regretted how China was strengthening cruel President Putin by buying large quantity of oil from Russia.

Kirby further said that the US had “unwavering” support for Ukraine and that President Putin is “weaponizing food.”

With regard to an American citizen who recently died in Ukraine, Kirby said that at the moment he does not have much information about that but he said that if any American wants to help Ukraine there are several other options available instead of taking the risk to go to Ukraine.