US paradoxical response

Despite all odds Imran Khan prevailed against the international establishment by virtue of his legendary and charismatic personality, honesty, courage and fortitude. He made PTI to bag National and Provincial Assembly seats from all provinces catapulting the party to a position to form governments in the centre and provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and share power in Baluchistan. The party will assume the leading role of opposition in Sindh. The 2013 elections had reduced the mainstream political parties the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League to the status of provincial parties the former ruling party remained confined to Punjab and main opposition party to Sindh.

In 2018 polls PTI emerged as a true national party which symbolizes the spirit and strength of the federation. Unfortunately the leadership of PPP and PML-N used to play Sind and Punjab cards which were tantamount to axe the federation.

The United States did not unequivocally support the fast evolutionary process of democracy in Pakistan to become a true and functional democracy. The ambiguous response of the United States appreciating the forward movement of democracy in Pakistan and simultaneously questioning fairness of electoral process is beyond comprehension. It was not well received by the people, particularly the educated youth. In its earlier response, the State Department said that Imran Khan and his party have a clear edge over others and the United States looks forward for opportunities to work with the next government of Pakistan to advance the goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia. But a day later the State Department released a statement to media underlining flaws in the pre-voting electoral process and constraints placed on freedom of expression and association.

“The United state shares concerns about flaws in pre-voting electoral process as expressed by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan,” said the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauret. She alleged, “These include constraints on freedom of expression and association that were at odds with Pakistan Authorities stated goal of a fully fair and transparent election. Ms. Nauret said the United States concurs with the conclusion of European Union Observers Mission, whose report note that while there were positive changes to the legal framework for elections in Pakistan but these were overshadowed by restrictions on freedom of expression and unequal campaign opportunities.

The contention of the State Department over the participation of terrorist affiliated individuals in elections is correct. But the fact of their rejection by voters is also noteworthy, which is corroborated by the words of appreciation in its statement. It is also worth mentioning the former ruling party PML-N had struck an electoral alliance with banned outfits in 2013 elections which was ignored by the United States.

A report in the Financial Times is a Eulogy about Imran Khan’s victory in polls. The report observes that elections in Pakistan produced a rare victory for a candidate who comes from outside the country’s powerful dynasties, the Bhuttos and Sharifs. In other words the 2018 elections weakened the grip of oppressive feudal and mercantile classes on corridors of power and paved the way for participatory democracy. The credit of heralding a new era undoubtedly goes to the state intuitions including Judiciary, Army and Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Financial Times article candidly pointed out that Imran Khan projected himself on the campaign trail as a fighter against corruption, willing to take on the established and well entrenched political elite. It implies that the new leader has shunned the norms of political expediency and is keen to initiate steps for the alleviation of downtrodden.

The Bloomberg financial wire reported that Imran Khan’s win will clear the way for Pakistan to “open negotiations” with International Monetary Fund. The integrity of new leader of Pakistanis is paying dividends before he formally assumes the charge of the Chief executive of the country. A quick bailout package has come from China in the form of $ 2 billion loans on concessionary rate of interest, a move meant to arrest the sliding official foreign currency reserves and provide much needed breathing space to the new government. The loan will be categorized as an official bilateral inflow, said sources in the finance ministry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). They have confirmed that over $ 1 billion has already been transferred to SBP account this week and would reflect in the reserves data to be released on August 2. The amount will push the SBP held foreign currency reserves to $ 10 billion plus. Just in three days rupee has gained value against dollar. The rate of exchange of local currency came down Rs. 122 against dollar in the interbank market. The United States should support the new leadership in Pakistan instead of questioning the transparency of pre poll election process.

