US, Paraguay, and Taiwan create partnership opportunities in renewable energy applications

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The embassies of the United States and Taiwan in the Republic of Paraguay partnered with the Government of Paraguay to host a virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation.

The virtual delegation included business leaders from the United States and Taiwan who met with Paraguay Ministry of Industry and Commerce Director for Export Promotion Ambassador Estefania Laterza.

The event also featured Paraguay Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Castiglioni, U.S. Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Julie Chung, Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Alexander Yui, Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay Joseph Salazar, Taiwan Ambassador to Paraguay Jose Han, and the U.S. Department of State’s Managing Director for Global Partnerships Thomas Debass.

The United States and Taiwan are working together with Paraguay to identify private sector opportunities that will strengthen the renewable energy and electric vehicles sector in Paraguay.

During the meeting, executives from the United States and Taiwan discussed Paraguay’s hydroelectric energy surplus and potential collaboration in green hydrogen, solar energy, smart electricity distribution and storage systems, and electric vehicle components. This initial virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation will be followed with further engagement to build upon the key sector opportunities that were identified during the meeting.