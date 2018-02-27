US points fingers at ‘deficiencies’ in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism finance regime

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): A senior aide of the Trump administration has pointed fingers at ‘ongoing deficiencies’ the Pakistan government has in implementing its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance regime.

Lisa Curtis, deputy assistant to the president and the US National Security Council’s senior director for South and Central Asia, also urged Islamabad to address the “continuing presence of the Haqqani network and other terrorist groups within its territory,” said a statement issued by the US embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the communiqué, the Trump aide reiterated the ‘international community’s long-standing concern’ about Pakistan’s shortcomings in implementing its anti-terror strategy.

Curtis was in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, where she met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.

Her visit came just days after the United States successfully managed to win the support of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) against Pakistan.

The visit remained low key as the foreign office spokesperson simply issued a tweet saying that Curtis met the foreign secretary before today’s statement.

Even the usual statement by the Pakistani authorities suggesting that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interests and bilateral ties was missing.

This all suggested a new low in ties between the two countries and frustration on part of Pakistan for being placed on the global terror financing watch-list after the US moved a motion with the FATF.

“In her meetings with Pakistani officials, Curtis said that the United States seeks to move toward a new relationship with Pakistan, based on a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan,” read the US embassy statement.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s considerable sacrifices fighting terrorism, Curtis emphasised that the US strategy on South Asia represented an opportunity to work together to bring about a stable, peaceful Afghanistan.

Restoration of peace in Afghanistan would enable the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, the defeat of Islamic State in South Asia, and the elimination of terrorist groups that threaten both Pakistan and the United States, she added.

