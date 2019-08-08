US policy of Kashmir not changed: Morgan

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: The US State Department Spokeswoman Miss Morgan Ortagus said that the US policy on Kashmir has not changed and urged both Pakistan and India to show restraints and resolve the issue of Kashmir through mutual dialogue.

When asked whether India had informed the US administration prior to making constitutional amendments in Indian Held Kashmir, Miss Morgan replied in negative.

Miss Moran Ortagus did agree when asked whether the recent tensions between India and Pakistan could harm the peace process in Afghanistan. “ Mr Khan is crucial in peace negotiations in Afghanistan” the US State Department official added.

When The Frontier Post asked that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has termed the situation in Indian Held Kashmir as genocide and whether the US at least condemns the human rights violations in Kashmir, the US State Department spokeswoman did not condemn but said that US is aware of human rights abuses in Indian Held Kashmir.