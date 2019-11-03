US pours back to military bases in northeast Syria

RAQQA, SYRIA (AFP): American troops are pouring back to military bases in northeastern Syria which were evacuated by the US Army during Turkey’s anti-terror operation.

According to Anadolu Agency reporters on the ground, the US Army arrived Saturday back in the west of Syria’s northern province of Raqqa to rebuild its military base, which was evacuated during Operation Peace Spring.

A military convoy, including a personnel carrier armored vehicle, a mine flail and a utility vehicle, dispatched by the US, arrived in Jazira base located west of Raqqa province via the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah.

Nearly 30 US soldiers were also seen in the convoy heading to Jazira base.

Also, the US troops Friday was positioned on a military base in northern Syria’s Sarrin village in the south of Ayn al-Arab or Kobani.

The US military bases in Sarrin and Sabit villages around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkey-Syria border was previously evacuated and destroyed during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring.

US troops on Friday also resumed patrols near oil fields in northeastern Syria after an intermission following the launch of Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring.

The US forces have begun to withdraw from Syria shortly before Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure its border, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct 22, Erdogan and Putin held a meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

