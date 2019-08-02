US President Trump again offers to mediate on Kashmir conflict between Pakistan, India

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir conflict.

While responding to a question from a reporter at the White House about his earlier offer to mediate the Kashmir issue, Trump said “If they (Pakistan and India) wanted somebody to intervene or to help them and adding “I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it. But that’s been going on, that battle, for a long time.”

Trump was referring to his meeting last week with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where he had offered to help to resolve the Kashmir issue.

India had rejected the offer making it clear that there can’t be any third-party intervention on the issue. However, Pakistan welcomed it.

Political storm in India as Trump claims Modi asked for Kashmir mediation

“Well, that’s up to — it’s really up to Prime Minister Modi. And I met with Prime Minister Khan; I got along great with — I think they’re a fantastic people, Khan and Modi. I mean, I would imagine they can get along very well,” he said.

Trump added, “If I can — if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene.”

Pakistan has often sought third-party mediation in the decades-old dispute which has cost tens of thousands of lives, but the idea is anathema to India, which insists the issue can only be resolved bilaterally.

Trump had set off a political storm in India by claiming during a meeting in Washington PM Imran that Modi had asked him two weeks ago to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

“I will say that we have a very good relationship with India. I know that your relationship was strained a little bit … maybe a lot,” Trump had said. “But we will be talking about India, it will be a big part of the conversation today.”

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know,” the US president had added.