US President Trump announces planned trip to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Agencies): US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to travel to Saudi Arabia in the next month and a half.

“I have a great relationship with them, and they’ve been very nice. But they’re going to be spending a lot of money [on] American companies for buying military equipment and other things,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

It is unclear if Saudi Arabia will be his first official visit abroad, but he has hinted that it could be. During his first term, Trump broke with tradition and made the Kingdom his first stop.

He has also said he expects to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia at some point, but did not say whether he would during the upcoming trip.

After being sworn in, Trump’s first call with a foreign leader was to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

During that call, MBS told Trump that Saudi Arabia was willing to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.

Last month, Trump became the first American president to address Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and thanked the Kingdom for hosting talks between Washington and Moscow, calling Saudi Arabia a “special place with special leaders.”