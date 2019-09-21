US President Trump to meet PM Imran on September 23

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting will be held on Monday (September 23) in New York.

According to reports, President Trump will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 24). The meetings with the Pakistani and Indian premiers would be held in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, a senior US administration official said.

“The president is scheduled to meet with the following leaders. Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, President (Andrzej Sebastian) Duda of Poland, Prime Minister (Jacinda) Arden of New Zealand, Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong) from Singapore, President al Sisi of Egypt and President Moon of S Korea,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On September 24, Trump will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly. After that, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Trump is also expected to join Modi at a massive gathering of Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday, in a symbolic show of the bond between the two leaders and countries.

The September 22 rally — dubbed, with a touch of Texan twang, “Howdy, Modi!” — will mark a rare joint appearance between a US president and a foreign leader before an ethnic community and be the pair’s fourth meeting this year.