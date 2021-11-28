US pushes China towards “powerful alliance with Russia”

Yuri Mavashev

A delegation of US congressmen visited Taiwan despite protests from China. At the same time, Taipei, unlike Beijing, was officially invited by the head of the White House, Joe Biden, to the “summit of democracies.” China considers these US actions to be “extremely dangerous.” Gazeta.Ru was trying to figure out how far the parties are ready to go in defending their positions and what is Moscow’s interest here.

A five-member parliamentary delegation from the US Congress arrived in Taiwan on November 25 to meet with local officials, US media reported. It was chaired by the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Mark Takano.

A day earlier, it became known that the White House had invited Taiwan to a “summit of democracies”, in which, according to the State Department, 110 countries should take part. Meanwhile, China and Russia were not among the invitees, the CNN channel specified .

Moreover, the invitation of US President Joe Biden and the visit of the congressmen followed, even despite the virtual summit with the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of China Xi Jinping . At this meeting, the American leader declared Washington’s adherence to the “one China” principle. According to her, two international actors, China and Taiwan, should be reunited.

Immediately after the virtual summit of Biden and Xi Jinping, China sent an air strike group to the Taiwan air defense identification zone. Meanwhile, in the waters of the South China Sea, which Beijing considers to be the sphere of its strategic interests, the US Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces organized maneuvers to search for and destroy submarines.

“The Biden administration has a good idea of the Chinese red lines and is not going to recognize the independence of Taiwan, but at the same time wants to maintain the status quo.

Their analysis suggests that, most likely, Beijing will want to reconsider this status at some point. Moreover, some of China’s military preparations really suggest that such a scenario is being seriously considered in Beijing, ” Alexander Gabuev , head of the Asian program of the Carnegie Moscow Center , told Gazeta.Ru .

The expert drew attention to the periodic flights of the Chinese Air Force in the identification zone of Taiwan’s air defense, to the build-up of the aircraft carrier group.

“During the last summit of Biden and Xi Jinping, the parties did not initially count on any significant“ breakthrough ”in the settlement of seriously aggravated bilateral relations. True, during the summit, Biden made a couple of statements that could be regarded as a change in the approach of the new administration in relation to China.

First, the comment that “the American administration does not support Taiwan’s independence and hopes to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Secondly, Biden’s statement that the United States does not plan to create military alliances against China, ”says Andrei Vinogradov , associate professor at the HSE School of Oriental Studies , head of the Expert and Analytical Center for East and Southeast Asia at the RAS Institute for Far Eastern Studies .

According to him, as far as alliances are concerned, this simply does not correspond to reality – just before the summit, just such a structure was created, AUKUS, a trilateral defense alliance consisting of Australia, Great Britain and the United States, directed specifically against China.

“As for the first comment, regarding the lack of support for Taiwan’s independence, here we need to see how these words will relate to deeds. This is due not so much to the “duplicity” of American policy, but to the fact that support for Biden continues to fall, “Vinogradov noted in this regard.

In his opinion, Biden is forced to maneuver and take contradictory steps – on the one hand, making peace with China is useful in order to gain the support of those who are dissatisfied with the aggravation of relations (including the economic consequences of the trade and technological war). On the other hand, it is necessary to take into account the position of those who are determined to continue the confrontation, the expert added.

“What will oppose China to this US attempt to weaken it by any means? Continuation of the policy of strengthening, including militarily. Not least by strengthening military ties with the Russian Federation, ”concluded Vinogradov.

On November 23, Moscow and Beijing approved a roadmap for the development of cooperation between the two states in the military field.

The heads of the Russian and Chinese Defense Ministries declared their interest in conducting military maneuvers and naval patrols.

The influential Israeli publication The Jerusalem Post even suggested that the process “could help create a powerful military alliance.”