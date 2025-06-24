US puts up reward for American detained in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AFP): The United States on Tuesday offered a $5 million reward for information to find a US citizen who it said was abducted in Afghanistan in 2022.

Mahmood Shah Habibi, who worked for a telecommunications firm and holds dual nationality, was abducted along with his driver in Kabul and detained by the Taliban government’s intelligence service, the State Department said.

“Since that time, the so-called Taliban government has not yet provided any information about Mr. Habibi’s whereabouts or condition,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

In January, the Taliban government released two other Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, for an Afghan detained in the United States in an exchange mediated by Qatar.

Dozens of foreign nationals have been arrested since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the US military.