US raises concerns over China’s nuclear arsenal

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met on Friday, with the foreign ministers of the 26 ARF participating countries, the ASEAN Secretary General, and the EU High Commissioner at the 28th Annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting hosted by ASEAN Chair Brunei Darussalam.

Blinken underscored the importance of democracy, transparency, and accountability in the Indo-Pacific. He outlined US efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing more than 500 million safe and effective vaccine doses to Gavi for distribution by COVAX and 80 million vaccines from the US supply to help countries in need, including 23 million doses for the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken called on the PRC to abide by its obligations under the international law of the sea and cease its provocative behavior in the South China Sea. He raised serious concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang.

The Secretary also noted deep concern with the rapid growth of the PRC’s nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence. Blinken then joined other countries in calling for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The Secretary urged all ARF member states to pr-ess the military regime in Burma to end violence and support the people of Bur-ma as they work to return to democratic governance.

Blinken calls Japanese FM: Secretary of State Blinken spoke on Friday with Japanese Foreign Mi-nister Motegi Toshimitsu. Blinken and Motegi reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan Alli-ance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the globe.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed strengthening cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century. Blinken also thanked Foreign Minister Motegi for Japan’s commitment to hosting safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic games.