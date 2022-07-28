US rapper JayDaYoungan shot dead: police

LOUISIANA (AFP): US rapper JayDaYoungan, known for his hit song “23 Island,” was shot dead in Louisiana on Wednesday evening, police said.

The musician, who had recently posted photos on Instagram showing him playing with his young son, died in his hometown of Bogalusa, local police said in a statement.

“Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries” after the shooting, which took place just before 6:00 pm (23:00 GMT), police said, also identifying Scott by his rap alias JayDaYoungan.

A “close family member” who was also shot is in stable condition in hospital, the statement added.

Media reports identified the other victim as the 24-year-old rapper’s father.

“Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available,” the Bogalusa police department said.

“23 Island” was released three years ago and has 173 million views on YouTube, with another 121 million streams on Spotify.