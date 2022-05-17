US recruits mercenaries from IS for Ukraine operations: Russia

MOSCOW (TASS): The United States is actively recruiting militants of the international terrorist orga-nization “Islamic State” to participate in the hostilities in Ukraine as mercenaries. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the SVR press bureau Sergei Ivanov.

“According to information received by the Foreign Intelligence Service, the United States is actively recruiting even members of international terrorist organizations as mercenaries to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, including the Islamic State (IS) group banned in the Russian Federation,” he said.

Ivanov noted that as recently as April, about 60 IS militants aged 20 to 25 were released from prisons controlled by the Syrian Kurds with the participation of American intelligence services. They were transferred to the area of the American military base Al-Tanf, located in Syria near the border with Jordan and Iraq, to undergo combat training with a view to subsequent transfer to Ukrainian territory. “According to the information of the SVR, the said military base and its environs have long turned into a kind of terrorist ‘hub’, where up to 500 ISIS and other jihadists loyal to Washington are being ‘retrained’ at the same time,” the SVR spokesman said.

He stressed that priority is given to immigrants from the states of the Caucasus and Central Asia.

“The special detachments formed from them are aimed mainly at carrying out sabotage and terrorist actions against units of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, and now also in Ukraine,” Ivanov said. According to him, the training “course” at Al-Tanf includes training in the use of available types of anti-tank missile systems, MQ-1C reconnaissance and strike drones, advanced communications and surveillance equipment.

“The facts presented once again confirm that the United States is ready to use any means to achieve its geopolitical goals, not excluding sponsoring international terrorist groups,” Ivanov noted.

“The Biden administration does not consider the consequences of this, even if we are talking about threats to the security of European allies, and the lives of Americans themselves.”

Related