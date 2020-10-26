US reports 83,718 new coronavirus cases

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The U.S. reported 83,718 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the second day in a row that the country topped 80,000 daily infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement. Pence will continue traveling.

A recent study found countries with certain international travel restrictions have suffered fewer COVID-19 deaths, Bryan writes.

Celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos will be difficult and more isolated this year, but can still be done while minimizing harm to others, Axios Marisa Fernandez writes. What you need to know.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson announced on Saturday.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new coronavirus restrictions on Sunday that require face coverings be worn outdoors and mandate bars and restaurants close early.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday announced a new state of emergency that imposes a curfew in an effort to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Courtesy: (Axios)